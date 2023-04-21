Barcelona rumors resurface as Mazraoui admits to Bayern frustration

Noussair Mazraoui has admitted he’s not having a great time at Bayern which has got the rumor mill all excited about a possible Barcelona move again.

The Catalans were keen on Mazraoui before he joined the Bavarian giants from Ajax, and Diario Sport are already linking him with a Camp Nou move again.

Here’s what he’s had to say:

“I’m disappointed with my current situation. Before the World Cup I was a starter, now I’m fit and I don’t have minutes,” he said. “I’m not even a second or third option. It’s too early to talk about my perspective here, but it’s not good.”

Mazraoui has only made six Bundesliga starts for Bayern who are in the midst of a tricky spell.

Julian Nagelsmann has been replaced at the helm by Thomas Tuchel but couldn’t prevent the club going out of the Champions League to Manchester City.