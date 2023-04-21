Another day at the Ciutat Esportiva - FC Barcelona

Another warm day at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper and another training session for Xavi Hernández and his team as they continue preparations for the home fixture against Atlético Madrid at 4.15pm CEST this coming Sunday.

Death of Josep Maria Fusté, FC Barcelona legend of the sixties - FC Barcelona

Josep Maria Fuste (Linyola, Lleida, 15 April 1941) has passed away. This outstanding creative midfielder was one of the most charismatic Barça players in the 1960s, having arrived at the club at just 12 years of age. He rose up through the youth ranks before going on loan to Osasuna from 1960-62 while he was doing military service in Pamplona.

The dressing room gives its blessing to Leo Messi - SPORT

Xavi is the person who has fought hardest, from the very first minute, for Leo Messi's return to Barça to become a reality. Much remains to be done and everything must fit together perfectly, especially financially, but the coach, if the circumstances are right for the Argentinian to return to the Blaugrana, will have everything ready as far as the dressing room is concerned.

Mazraoui offers himself to Barca - SPORT

Noussair Mazraoui was one of the right-backs who could have joined Barça last summer. He left Ajax on a free transfer and the Blaugrana were interested in him, but the Moroccan opted for Bayern's offer.

Jordi Alba on Lionel Messi’s potential return to Barcelona - SPORT

One of the players who has missed Messi the most, both personally and in terms of football, is Jordi Alba. The left-back from L'Hospitalet formed a spectacular partnership with the Rosarino. Their extraordinary connection on the pitch helped both players to show their best side and forge a friendship.

Barca may not sign a right back after all - SPORT

Contrary to what has been said and a general feeling that Barcelona need to reinforce the right-back position in particular, there is a belief within the club that with Jules Kounde the team has more than covered the position and that with Sergi Roberto renewing, there is already a back-up.

Abde prefers to leave if he doesn’t feel important - SPORT

Osasuna coach Jagoba Arrasate wants to count on Moroccan winger Ez Abde for another season at all costs. In Pamplona they are delighted with his performance and adaptation and so is the player, as he likes to feel valued.