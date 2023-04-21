Barcelona interested in Chelsea’s transfer out list - report

Chelsea’s list of transferable players has reportedly caught the attention of Barcelona. The Catalan club has reportedly shown interest in several Chelsea footballers.

Hakim Ziyech, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, César Azpilicueta, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovačić, N’Golo Kanté, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Romelu Lukaku are the names said to be on the list, all of whom have something to offer for Barcelona.

The most straightforward of them might be Auba, who signed from Barcelona to Chelsea and was reportedly hoping to join back last transfer window. It seems he loved his short stay at the Camp Nou and can’t wait to be back.

Then there’s Ziyech, whose move to Paris Saint-Germain broke down at the last second due to administrative errors. He’s surely still interested in a move, but it’s not clear he’d move to Barcelona.

Azpilicueta was heavily linked with Barcelona last summer, only for the move to never materialize. And then there’s Mount, a young talent who has struggled to find his best form. And two hard working midfielders could also be on the out - Kovačić, whose contract expires next year, and Kanté’s expires next summer.

Pulisic, the key figure for the United States, has not found regular play time or great scoring returns for Chelsea. Loftus-Cheek has seen his market value rise somewhat recently, but it’s said Chelsea are trying to cash in. Then there’s Lukaku, who didn’t do well in his return to London, and who now plays for AC Milan on loan. He has been affected by injuries but at his peak, he was considered an elite striker.

None of these names are being heavily linked with Barcelona just yet, but it seems that the Catalans do see an opportunity to take one or two useful players. They did so last season by signing Marcos Alonso and Andreas Christensen. Will we see a repeat this summer?