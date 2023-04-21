Barcelona want to raise €100 million in sales this summer - report

Barcelona are reportedly planning a busy summer and want to raise €100 million in sales before the start of the 2023-24 season.

The Catalans are willing to offload a host of players which would allow them to register new contracts for key players and bring back Lionel Messi from PSG.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that there are a long list of first-team players that Xavi is willing to let go if offers arrive this summer.

Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati have been regularly linked with an exit, but Raphinha, Franck Kessie and Eric Garcia could also be sold too.

Barca need to register contracts for Ronald Araujo and Gavi and would like to hand extensions to Alejandro Balde and Inaki Pena too.

A separate report in MD also claims that Barca are hoping to sell off some of the players who have been away on loan this season.

Barca are willing to dispense with Clement Lenglet, Sergino Dest, Nico Gonzalez, Alex Collado, and Samuel Umtiti, while a permanent deal for Trincao already seems to be done.

The only other player to mention is Ez Abde, who has been on loan at Osasuna and caught the eye with some impressive performances.

The winger is in-demand and could go if a big offer arrives. Yet there’s a chance too that he could stay, particularly if any of Raphinha, Ferran or Ansu leave.