Barcelona want to send Julian Araujo out on loan next season - report

Barcelona are reportedly planning on sending new arrival Julian Araujo out on loan in the summer transfer window.

The Mexico international has only just arrived at the club from LA Galaxy but Diario Sport reckon he’s having a tough time adapting to life with the Catalan giants.

Xavi is apparently not impressed with Araujo so far, and it’s thought he’s found it difficult to fit in with Barca’s unique style of play.

Barcelona think the best option is to send him out on loan to help him adapt to the demands of European football.

The club think it would be a waste of time to have Araujo on the bench for the majority of next season and want him to play instead.

Right-back remains a problem position for Barcelona, with conflicting rumors flying about regarding whether they will sign a new full-back or not.

Jules Kounde has done a decent job at right-back this season but certainly wasn’t brought to Barcelona to play there and presumably would much rather return to his favored center-back role.