Barcelona reportedly planning giant Firmino offer, despite financial troubles

Barcelona are planning a giant offer to Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino once his deal at Anfield has expired this summer, according to a new report.

The Brazilian has made it clear that he intends to move on after a long spell with the Reds, and Barca are apparently keen to make an offer.

This report comes in spite of the many other deals Barca are thought to be trying to get done this summer, mainly a Leo Messi return, and the financial fair play issues the club is drowning in.

The likelihood that Barcelona would be able to pay massive salaries to both Messi and Firmino is as unlikely as Barcelona going goalless in three straight matches. Oh.

Either way, Barcelona isn't likely to be able to make this deal. Messi is a bigger priority and Firmino is going to want a payday. Both sides’ priorities don’t really line up.