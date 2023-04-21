 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Podcast: Could a Messi return cause Barcelona more tactical pain than relief? Plus an Atletico preview and Champions League recap

Chatting with Nick Batlle

By Josh Suttr
Barcelona v Real Sociedad - La Liga Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Today on the Blaugranes show, I chat with Nick Batlle. We talk about the possibilities of Lionel Messi returning this summer and what that would do to the tactics of the club. Specifically what it would do it the likes of Raphinha and Ferran who are on the way out. How would Xavi make that attack and crowded midfield function?

We then dive into the weekend’s fixture with Atletico Madrid and the players returning from injury. Finally, we recap the Champions League fixtures and collectively hope that Pep Guardiola can knock out Real Madrid.

