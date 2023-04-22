 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Benfica’s Alexander Bah becomes the latest right-back linked with Barcelona move

A new target has emerged

By Gill Clark
/ new
Benfica v Club Brugge - UEFA Champions League Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Barcelona have been linked with yet another right-back as they consider bringing in another defender in the summer transfer window.

Benfica’s Alexander Bah is the latest name that can be added to a very long list of targets, according to Danish outlet BT.

The Portuguese side are enjoying a strong campaign. They are four points clear at the top of the league and made it to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Bah has been a regular in the team this season. He’s made 39 appearances in all competitions, scoring once and picking up six assists.

There’s no mention of how much he may cost, but he’s valued at around 8 million euros by Transfermarkt, and is contracted to Benfica until 2027.

It’s still not clear if Barca will move for a right-back this summer. The rumor mill has previously claimed Barca have 11 targets and then followed that up by claiming Barca won’t sign a right-back this summer after all.

