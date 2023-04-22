Benfica’s Alexander Bah becomes the latest right-back linked with Barcelona move

Barcelona have been linked with yet another right-back as they consider bringing in another defender in the summer transfer window.

Benfica’s Alexander Bah is the latest name that can be added to a very long list of targets, according to Danish outlet BT.

The Portuguese side are enjoying a strong campaign. They are four points clear at the top of the league and made it to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Bah has been a regular in the team this season. He’s made 39 appearances in all competitions, scoring once and picking up six assists.

Barcelona are showing interest for Benfica's Alexander Bah, according to @BTSporten.



Dynamic and quick right-back who offers a lot going forward.#transferdk #Barcelona #SLBenfica pic.twitter.com/HRymgL3WEU — Danish Scout (@DanishScout_) April 20, 2023

There’s no mention of how much he may cost, but he’s valued at around 8 million euros by Transfermarkt, and is contracted to Benfica until 2027.

It’s still not clear if Barca will move for a right-back this summer. The rumor mill has previously claimed Barca have 11 targets and then followed that up by claiming Barca won’t sign a right-back this summer after all.