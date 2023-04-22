Jordi Alba: Lionel Messi returning to Barcelona would be perfect for me

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba has been talking about the possibility of Lionel Messi returning and would be more than happy to see the GOAT back home.

Alba and Messi enjoying a superb relationship during their time together at the Camp Nou, and the defender acknowledges Messi’s return would likely help him out.

“It is Leo’s decision. Honestly, we haven’t talked about this topic, but it’s clear that in the end, seeing Messi with another shirt other than Barca’s is always weird,” he said. “In the end, if he wants to and the club wants to, it’s perfect for me. He has been the player with whom I have understood the best on the pitch.” Source | Goal

The veteran has had to be patient this season, due to the emergence of Alejandro Balde, and is no longer guaranteed a place in the starting XI under Xavi.