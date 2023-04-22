Duel between post World Cup leaders - FC Barcelona

Spotify Camp Nou is the venue for a high-profile clash this Sunday between the two most in-form teams in La Liga, Barça and Atlético Madrid. The Catalans are eleven points clear the top of the table, but Atlético have also been performing outstandingly, but most especially since football resumed after the World Cup.

Five years since Iniesta's last goal for Barça - FC Barcelona

Five years ago today on April 21 2018, Barça beat Sevilla 0-5 in the Copa del Rey final at the Civitas Metropolitano stadium. In addition to the trophy win, it was a special game for one of the Club's true legends, Andrés Iniesta.

Dembélé, Pedri and De Jong all complete full training - FC Barcelona

Preparations for the game against Atlético Madrid continue. The squad trained this morning at the Ciutat Esportiva in what was the penultimate session before the home match on Sunday at 4.15pm CEST. The players are well aware of the importance of the game in order to enter the business part of the season in the best possible shape.

Barca advancing with the sale of Clement Lenglet - SPORT

Barça have started work to try to seal several transfers as soon as possible in order to begin to bring in key revenue to adjust their salary limit. One of the most obvious will be Clement Lenglet, who is a starter at Tottenham and has every chance of staying.

Man City already negotiating for Ilkay Gundogan replacement - SPORT

Manchester City have already written off Ilkay Gundogan, who will sign for Barça for the next two seasons with an optional extra one. The English club have moved quickly in the market after the German's 'no' to renew his contract and are negotiating his possible replacement.

Benfica defender Alexander Bah linked with Barca - SPORT

FC Barcelona continue to scour the full-back market. In addition to the already known interest in Joao Cancelo and Juan Foyth (plus the names of Frimpong, Meunier, Mazraoui, Vanderson and Co.), a more 'unknown' name has joined the list, but one who is having a great season. It is the Danish defender Alexander Bah.

Barcelona want Leo Messi on their US Tour - SPORT

All the departments at FC Barcelona are working flat out to make the dream of seeing Leo Messi back in the Blaugrana shirt a reality. For that to be possible, all the stars must align - La Liga included - and it seems that they are on the right track because every day that passes his return is less of a pipe dream and more of a reality.

Barcelona ready to let Julian Araujo leave already - SPORT

Julian Araujo is not having an easy time adapting to FC Barcelona's system of play. The added problem of not being able to compete until next season is not helping the Mexican right-back, who joined the Blaugrana in the winter transfer window from Los Angeles Galaxy.

No Pedri, no party: Barça have lost one Liga game in two seasons with him - SPORT

Pedri continues to make progress in his recovery. The Canary Islander is ready to receive medical clearance from the injury he sustained on 16 February against Manchester United. He even aims to start on Sunday against Atlético Madrid at Spotify Camp Nou.

UEFA will not sanction Barcelona over the Negreira case this summer - SPORT

Barcelona president Joan Laporta defended the club's honour at a meeting in Slovenia with UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin. Laporta wanted to explain first hand all the events surrounding the Negreira case and the sensations were good.

What will LaLiga take into account when evaluating Messi's Barça return? - SPORT

FC Barcelona are preparing a viability plan for LaLiga with one goal in mind: to make Lionel Messi's return a reality. The desire of the Blaugrana and the Argentine star to reunite will only be possible if the entity presided over by Javier Tebas approves the operation financially. Until the leagie do not give their OK to Barça's planning, the club will not be able to transfer a formal offer to the Paris Saint-Germain player.

Suárez's enigmatic message about Messi's Barça return on Instagram - SPORT

Uruguay's Luis Suárez has now played his part and wrote a new chapter in the soap opera surrounding Lionel Messi's professional future. The former Barcelona striker shared a successful period with the Argentine star at Spotify Camp Nou and was, without a doubt, his greatest accomplice in the dressing room, as well as his best friend away from the pitch.