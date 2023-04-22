Frenkie de Jong and Pedri passed fit for Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid

Barcelona have confirmed that Frenkie de Jong and Pedri have both been passed fit for Sunday’s La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou.

The return of the duo is a huge boost for the Catalans ahead of a tough test against an in-form Atletico Madrid side.

Frenkie de Jong is fit and in the squad for #BarçaAtleti! pic.twitter.com/JYMHYZ5la4 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 22, 2023

De Jong has not played for over a month. His last appearance came in Barcelona’s 2-1 win over Real Madrid at the Camp Nou in March.

Pedri has been sidelined for much longer. The midfielder’s last game was against Manchester United in the Europa League back in February.

Pedri is fit and in the squad for #BarçaAtleti! pic.twitter.com/01bZKEcTBk — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 22, 2023

There’s still no return for Ousmane Dembele, but it’s thought the Frenchman will be the next player to return from injury and should be back soon.

Andreas Christensen is in a similar situation and is also expected back in the next week or two after being sidelined with a calf problem.