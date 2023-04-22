Xavi calls up 15-year-old Lamine Yamal for Barcelona’s clash with Atletico Madrid

Xavi has called up Barcelona’s 15-year-old starlet Lamine Yamine to the first-team for Sunday’s clash against Atletico Madrid.

The teenager has been training with the first team all week and has now been included in the squad for the first ever time.





Primera convocatòria amb el primer equip



Primera convocatoria con el primer equipo



Enhorabona!

¡Enhorabuena!



❤️#ForçaBarça

Xavi was obviously asked about Yamal and if he could debut against Atletico and offered up the following response.

“Everyone who has been called up has the option of participating. He can help us, he has good talent, he is young, has a lot of personality,” he said. “One on one, he’s strong, he’s a player that can mark an era and be really important for the club. He’s not afraid, we’ve put him on the list. we’ve spoken to him, he’s ready. I think he can help us.”

The Barcelona boss also denied Yamal had been called up because he is coming to the end of his contract and the club are trying to convince him to renew.

“We will focus on the present, what we have ahead of us. He’s done really well. I’ve liked what I’ve seen and that’s why he’s been called up,” he added. “The fact that his contract is ending is nothing to do with the call-up. He’s training well, has great footballing talent and can play well for the first team despite his age.”

Yamine is considered the hottest talent in La Masia at present, and he’ll be hoping he can make his debut tomorrow at the Camp Nou.