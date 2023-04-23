The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana welcome Atlético Madrid to the Spotify Camp Nou for a crucial La Liga game, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 21 players for Sunday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 4. Ronald Araujo, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 8. Pedri, 19. Franck Kessie, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 30. Gavi, 32. Pablo Torre

Forwards: 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 22. Raphinha, 38. Angel Alarcón, 41. Lamine Yamal

The big news for this one is the return of two crucial starters as Pedri and Frenkie De Jong are fully fit and medically cleared to return after long absences due to hamstring injuries. There are still important players out due to injury, however, as Andreas Christensen (calf) and Sergi Roberto (hamstring) miss out and Ousmane Dembélé (thigh) is back in training but not quite cleared to return yet. Another big piece of news is a first-ever main squad call-up for 15-year-old striker Lamine Yamal, one of the jewels of La Masia who gets his first chance to be around the big boys.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Eric, Balde; Pedri, Busquets, De Jong; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi

The match kicks off at 4.15pm CET (Barcelona), 3.15pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 10.15am ET, 7.15pm PT (USA), 8.45pm IST (India), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!