WELCOME TO THE SPOTIFY CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth is the site of a crucial La Liga clash between leaders Barcelona and third-place Atlético Madrid. Barça come into this one looking to restore their 11-point lead at the top of the table and avoid drama in the title race, but Atlético are the hottest team in the league and are ready to add even more spice to the chase for the trophy. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 La Liga, Matchday 30

Date/Time: Sunday, April 23, 2023, 4.15pm CET (Barcelona), 3.15pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 10.15am ET, 7.15pm PT (USA), 8.45pm IST (India)

Venue: Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: José María Sánchez Martínez

VAR: Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva

HOW TO WATCH

How to watch on TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), TSN 3 (Canada), Viaplay Sports 1 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), others

How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!