Pedri and Frenkie de Jong back in squad for Atlético Madrid game - FC Barcelona

High quality contest at the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday with Barça taking on Atlético Madrid, kick off at 4.15pm CEST. Xavi Hernández's side have an 11 point advantage in the table over second placed Real Madrid with Atlético in third place some 13 points back after having won their last six matches in the league.

Xavi says 'It's time to show who we are again' - FC Barcelona

Barça are ready for the visit of Atlético Madrid. With a unique show to celebrate Sant Jordi day also on the menu, the game on Sunday at the Spotify Camp Nou (4.15pm CEST) can be an important step towards the LaLiga title. The key to victory "is showing who we are again and returning to our identity", acknowledged Xavi Hernández during the pre-match press conference for the special game on Sunday.

Chelsea Women 0-1 FC Barcelona Women: Win at Stamford Bridge - FC Barcelona

The final in Eindhoven is one step closer for Barça Women after this 0-1 win over Chelsea. Graham Hansen's wonderful goal after four minutes proved enough to seal victory in a game watched by almost 28,000 people at Stamford Bridge. The return leg is on 27 April at the Spotify Camp Nou when the winners of the tie will go through to the Champions League final.

Xavi: The sun annoys me no matter how many memes they make about me - SPORT

FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández defended his position on the Getafe pitch in his press conference before Barcelona's game against Atlético Madrid this weekend.

Forward Lamine Yamal could be Barcelona's youngest debutant ever - SPORT

Lamine Yamal could make history this weekend with Barcelona. Xavi Hernandez has included the 15-year-old in the squad for the league clash against Atletico Madrid and if he plays against the Rojiblancos, he would become the youngest debutant in the history of the Catalan club.

Xavi on Negreira case: "Laporta says everything's fine, we're not worried" - SPORT

Xavi Hernández spoke at a press conference prior to the FC Barcelona's match against Atlético Madrid on Sunday about the meeting between Joan Laporta and Aleksandr Ceferin in Slovenia. The Catalan club's president gave explanations to the UEFA chief about the 'Negreira Case', as he did with LaLiga earlier in the week, in order to avoid a sanction.

Firmino to Barcelona is a done deal according to reports in England - SPORT

Roberto Firmino has reached an agreement to sign for FC Barcelona next season, once his contract with Liverpool ends this June, according to the British newspaper the 'Daily Mail'. Barça, therefore, would reinforce their attack with an incorporation at zero cost, since the Brazilian would arrive as a free agent.