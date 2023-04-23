Frenkie de Jong and Pedri breathe life into Barcelona

To absolutely no one’s surprise, Frenkie de Jong and Pedri turned Barcelona into a totally different team.

A proper Barca team.

One that can manage the tempo of a game, and break defensive lines on a whim.

This was a huge win against a confident Atleti, and a performance that was desperately needed to generate the momentum needed to cross the finish line in La Liga without unnecessary drama.

The Colchoneros came out determined to keep their win streak going behind the leadership of none other than Antoine Griezmann, who is looking like one of the best players in Europe again. The Frenchman hit the post early on, and was all over the field, looking silky in the buildup, dangerous in front of goal, and as industrious as ever defensively.

It’s too bad Barcelona couldn’t find a way to utilize his innate talents. Credit to him for bouncing back and showing the world what he’s still capable of.

This was Atletico Madrid at their best. Organized, sure of themselves, and ready to make Barcelona pay in any moment they may switch off.

The Barca defense was solid, and the forwards did indeed come alive. Ferran Torres, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski may not be setting the world on fire, but they did their job to create chances, and deserved more on the day.

But above all else, it was the midfield that stole the show.

Sergio Busquets performed his role, Gavi was thankfully moved back into his natural position, but the return of Frenkie de Jong made Barca look like Barca again.

Watching this game was so much easier on the eyes because of the Dutchman.

The man can single-handedly carry the ball out of the back, and launch an attack in the blink of an eye. He can play between the lines, and with very limited space, create something out of nothing, forcing the opponents to back off and respect Barca on the ball.

Even when the momentum shifted in Atleti’s favor, Barcelona looked organized and calm with their unsung hero back on the battlefield.

When Pedri entered in the 60th minute, the catharsis was complete.

From box to box, Barca looked competent, and downright creative, for the first time in a long time.

The maligned forwards had their playmakers to play off, and looked much more dangerous with the time and space it created.

Pedri and Frenkie are the highest caliber of footballers that Barca has, and it shows when they play.

Maybe it’s not realistic to have replacements ready-made who can provide the same quality.

But something needs to be done to protect them going forward. Pedri in particular, who has shown he needs rest from time to time to keep him at the top of his game, and to prevent costly injuries in the future.

Xavi will need to manage their role, and find players who can step in and keep the system going in their absence.

But the system itself will also need improvements in order for the team to be able to survive when their superstars aren’t around.

The Pedri and Frenkie magic is a beautiful privilege to have at your disposal as a manager, but you can’t become dependent on it.

For now, all is well at the Camp Nou again.

We have attractive football to enjoy, and an important domestic title within arms reach.

With Andreas Christensen and Ousmane Dembele set to make their return soon, Xavi will have every weapon at his disposal to conquer Spain, with some breathing room to keep everyone fresh and ready for a new campaign just a few months away.

Don’t let these games go to waste.

Accomplish the mission quickly, and then let’s get a preview of things to come.

Lamine Yamal please. Throw him in the deep end. There’s nothing to lose, and much to gain in learning whether he has a role to play next season.

Wouldn’t mind seeing other academy players like Pablo Torre and Chadi Riad either.

Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati have done enough to earn a run of games as well, before anything conclusive is decided.

Today, we once again have affirmation of what we all already knew.

Barca needs Frenkie and Pedri fit and firing at all times.

Going into next season, that may be the most important insight of all.