Xavi says he feels calmer when Pedri and Frenkie de Jong are playing for Barcelona

Barcelona coach Xavi praised midfield duo Pedri and Frenkie de Jong after the two players returned from injury against Atletico Madrid.

Both players featured in the 1-0 win over Diego Simeone’s side that restores Barca’s 11-point lead at the top of the table and gets the team back on track after two goalless draws.

Xavi spoke about the midfielders after the win and made it clear he’s happier when both are in action for Barcelona.

“Frenkie de Jong has been very comfortable, Pedri changes the face of the team when he comes on, I feel more calm when Frenkie and Pedri are there,” he said.

Xavi also had praise for his defence after seeing the backline keep yet another clean sheet.

“It surprises us, it is not normal to have nine goals conceded in 30 games. It shows that we do a good job in defense,” he added.

“I am happy for the individual and collective work. It will give us a lot now and in the future.”

Barcelona now turn their thoughts to a trip to Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday in La Liga.