Sergio Busquets suspended for Barcelona’s trip to Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona will be without captain Sergio Busquets for Wednesday’s La Liga clash against Rayo Vallecano.

The midfielder picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Atletico which brings an automatic one-match ban.

Busquets saw yellow for a grab on Thomas Lemar and will now sit out Wednesday’s trip to Vallecas.

Xavi does have plenty of midfield options without Busquets, particularly now Frenkie de Jong and Pedri have successfully returned from injury.

Franck Kessie could come into the team against Rayo, while Eric Garcia is also an option after playing in midfield earlier this season.

Rayo host Barcelona on something of a poor run. Andoni Iraola’s side have only won one of their last 10 games in La Liga.

The two teams met on the opening day of the season at the Camp Nou in a game that ended 0-0 despite Barca enjoying 70% possession and having 18 goals attempts.