FC Barcelona 1-0 Atlético Madrid: A big step closer - FC Barcelona

Of Barça’s remaining Liga fixtures, by far the most worrying was this one. Atlético Madrid hadn’t lost for three and a half months and for 13 games, and were doing it playing football to be feared.

Xavi: 'It is a crucial win for the league title' - FC Barcelona

The Barça coach, Ferran Torres, Pedri and Frenkie de Jong react to the win against Atlético Madrid

Sant Jordi celebrated at Spotify Camp Nou - FC Barcelona

This wasn't any old Sunday at Spotify Camp Nou. Sant Jordi is a holiday in Catalonia, with roses for the woman, books for the men, and with the celebrations especially intense around the FC Barcelona stadium, with more than 80,000 forming a mosaic in the build-up to the game against Atlético Madrid.

Castellón 1-1 Barça Atlètic: A draw to keep the run going - FC Barcelona

Barça Atlètic picked up a point on their visit to Castellón, the game between the two play off candidates ending 1-1 in the Nou Estadi Castàlia. Estanis Pedrola's goal in the first half enabled Rafa Márquez's team to stetch their unbeaten run to 11 games in the Primera RFEF and move to third in the table on 54 points, a cushion of four points in the play off zone albeit having played a game more.

No meeting planned with Messi in Barcelona - SPORT

Leo Messi's arrival in the city of Barcelona this past Saturday once again set off all alarms about a possible approach for his return to Barça. The Argentinian landed with his family and his closest entourage loaded with suitcases to take advantage of his days off at the house he still has in Castelldefels.

Ferran Torres: We want to win this league and it showed - SPORT

Ferran Torres was the star of Barcelona's 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid, scoring the goal that secured the Blaugrana three crucial points. The Valencian striker was vindicated with a great performance and at the end of the match he was euphoric for having taken another step towards winning the league title.

Pedri delighted to make Barcelona return after two months out - SPORT

Pedri put a two-month injury nightmare behind him, including a relapse, and returned to help Barcelona to a 1-0 win over Atlético Madrid on Sunday which may have clinched the league title.

Sergio Busquets banned for Rayo clash after Lemar foul - SPORT

Sergio Busquets will miss Barça's next game, on Wednesday against Rayo Vallecano, after being cautioned in the match against Atletico. In the 57th minute, the Barça captain was shown a yellow for a tackle on Lemar: it is the fifth of his season, so he will not play in Vallecas, on Wednesday 26 April at 10pm.

Barca negotiating Lamine Yamal's first big contract - SPORT

Lamine Yamal, as Xavi acknowledged on Saturday morning at a press conference, can mark an era at Barça. This is also recognised by those who have experienced his development at close quarters in youth football and the club will act accordingly.

The secrets of Barca starlet Lamine Yamal - SPORT

Lamine Yamal (13 July 2007) has already made Barça history. The mere fact of training with the first team at the age of 15 and being called up at this age, as a second year Cadete, make him an unprecedented case at the Blaugrana club.