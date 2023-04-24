Andreas Christensen returns to Barcelona training after injury

Andreas Christensen was back in Barcelona training on Monday as the center-back closes in on a return from injury.

The Dane has not played since picking up a problem playing against Finland while on international duty last month.

Christensen’s injury was a blow, although Barca continue to be watertight at the back and have still only conceded nine goals from 30 La Liga games.

Xavi gave an upbeat update on the defender’s progress ahead of Sunday’s win over Atletico, and Christensen has now been back working with his team-mates again.

Barcelona have two games this week which means we could hopefully see Christensen back in action very soon.

First up is a trip to Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday, before Real Betis visit the Camp Nou on Saturday.

Ousmane Dembele is also due back this week, meaning Xavi will have a full squad to choose from, aside from Sergi Roberto who remains sidelined.