Carlo Ancelotti: ‘There is no 11-point difference’ between Real Madrid and Barcelona

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that FC Barcelona’s 11-point league atop La Liga flatters the Catalans.

“If we talk about the quality of the two teams, there is no 11-point difference, and it has been seen in the games we have played between us,” he said.

“We are two very even teams and the distance comes from small details. We want to cut it down.”

The four matches between Barcelona and Madrid this season have resulted in two wins for each side, with Madrid scoring more in their victories.

However, Barcelona have amassed four more wins and three less defeats over the first 30 matches in the league, with only eight left to play.