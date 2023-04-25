Carlo Ancelotti gives his take on Lionel Messi’s potential return to Barcelona

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has spoken on the potential return of the GOAT to FC Barcelona.

The rumor mill is abuzz with a potential return for Lionel Messi after he finishes his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

Ancelotti was diplomatic, first stating that “Messi can do whatever he wants and Barcelona too. It’s not an issue for me.”

He continued on: “I like him as a player. For Spanish football it could be nice to have him. But it’s a matter for Messi and Barcelona.”

In the past, Ancelotti has had kind words for Messi.

In 2013, the then-PSG coach said of Messi, who played for Barcelona at the time: “He is the best player in the world, even if he is not fully fit.”

Recently, the Real Madrid manager gave another opinion on the Argentine star. When asked if his FIFA World Cup victory confirmed him as the best ever, Ancelotti said: “It’s difficult to say, I don’t know if he is the best ever.”