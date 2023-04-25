Barcelona reject chance to sign Roberto Firmino on a free - report

Barcelona have reportedly turned down the chance to bring in Roberto Firmino in the summer transfer window on a free.

The rumor mill has been getting excited about Firmino and Barcelona in the last week or so but the latest update suggests it really won’t be happening.

Marca reckon that Firmino did indeed offer himself to the Catalans, but Barcelona have turned down the chance to bring in him at the end of the season.

Xavi’s side know all about his quality but don’t think he’s quite what they are looking for when it comes to strengthening the attack.

It remains to be seen how Barcelona’s attack will shape up for the new campaign, with the rumor mill convinced there will be changes.

Robert Lewandowski looks destined to stay, but you get the feeling that offers for any of Raphinha, Ferran Torres and even Ansu Fati would be welcomed by Barcelona.

Speculation continues about a potential return for Lionel Messi, while Ez Abde could get a chance to shine and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s name keeps on cropping up too.