Aymeric Laporte wants to join Barcelona this summer - report

Manchester City defender reportedly Aymeric Laporte wants to leave the club in the summer and join Barcelona.

Relevo are reporting that the defender wants to fulfil his dream of playing for the Catalans after falling out of favor at City.

Laporte is willing to take a pay-cut to move to Xavi’s side and seems to be hoping that if he speaks to Xavi’s agent, Arturo Canales, he could maybe get a deal done.

The defender has been linked with a move to Barca before, but the rumors have started up again during a season where Laporte has made just 7 Premier League starts.

The problem is that Barcelona are already thought to have an agreement to sign Inigo Martinez on a free at the end of the season and also have plenty of defensive options.

Relevo speculate that Barca could make room for Laporte by cashing in on Andreas Christensen who came on a free last summer.

Selling the Dane after the season he’s had would certainly make some kind of financial sense but doesn’t like great from a footballing point of view.