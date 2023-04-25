Referee Mateu Lahoz has reportedly already been told that this season will be his last in La Liga.

Lahoz is the most controversial match official in Spanish football and is renowned for his penchant for dishing our cards.

The referee was sent home early from the World Cup after a disasterclass when taking charge of Argentina’s clash with the Netherlands.

Lahoz followed that up with a shocker in the Catalan derby and was at it again during Sevilla’s Copa del Rey clash in January against Linares Deportivo.

Cope are now reporting that Lahoz has already been told his time is up in La Liga and he will not be refereeing matches next season.

It’s previously been reported that Lahoz will retire from football at the end of the season, and it certainly seems as though his days are numbered.

Lahoz’s last Barcelona game was the recent 0-0 draw with Girona at the start of the month where he was relatively well behaved and didn’t steal the show for once.