FC Barcelona agrees financing for Espai Barça - FC Barcelona

The agreement for the 1.45 billion Euro operation ensures the start of work to renovate Spotify Camp Nou and fulfils the criteria approved during the referendum

Ferran Torres joins a select club of goalscorers - FC Barcelona

The goal against Atlético Madrid sees the Spaniard match Luis Enrique from the 2002/03 season, while becoming one of only four players to achieve a certain feat this season

Recovery session at the Ciutat Esportiva - FC Barcelona

Xavi Hernández and his staff run a recovery session after the win against Atlético Madrid, with Christensen completing part of group training

Pedri's unexpected nod to Leo Messi ahead of potential return - SPORT

Amid rumours of Leo Messi's return to Camp Nou, Pedri has sent an unexpected wink to the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner on social media. The Argentinian is on everyone's lips and the Catalan giants are working on the player's return next summer.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang takes a step closer to Barca - SPORT

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's hope of playing again for Barça grows. The striker is certain to leave Chelsea in June and the player's entourage are already aware that the Blaugrana will go for him if a series of conditions are met, according to SkySports. The striker is the 'low-cost' option that Barça could consider to reinforce their forward line if Brazilian Vitor Roque cannot sign.

Real Madrid's Ancelotti comments on Messi's possible return to Barça - SPORT

Carlo Ancelotti is the latest to comment on the possible return of Lionel Messi to FC Barcelona. For the Real Madrid coach, it is not a matter that concerns him as such, but he does say that "it would be nice" if he returned to Spanish football this summer.

Gavi reiterates to coach Xavi that he has no desire to leave Barcelona - SPORT

In recent weeks, there has been a lot of talk about Gavi's future. Some reports even pointed to an approach to Chelsea. The midfielder's situation, who, if he cannot be registered in June, will be free to leave Barcelona, has caused several clubs to keep an eye on him.

Christensen returns to Barça training with Dembele close to comeback - SPORT

FC Barcelona returned to training on Monday with the confirmed presence of Andreas Christensen as the big news. The Danish centre-back did part of the session with the group. Meanwhile, Ousmane Dembélé is in the final stages of his 'readaptation' following his injury.

Guardiola vetoed Cancelo's January move to Barça from Man City - SPORT

Barcelona sounded out the possibility of adding a right-back during the January transfer window. The name Joao Cancelo generated consensus among the sporting management and the Blaugrana reached an agreement with Manchester City, through Mateu Alemany and Txiki Begiristain, for the loan of the Portuguese, but Pep Guardiola prevented it.

Barça and Ter Stegen close in on 21st century clean sheet record - SPORT

Another matchday and another clean sheet. Barcelona and Marc-Andre ter Stegen closed out the 30th round of La Liga fixtures with another clean sheet when Atlético Madrid visited the Camp Nou Spotify. After Sunday's win, the Blaugrana have now kept a clean sheet in 23 matches in the domestic competition.