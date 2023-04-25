 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Xavi wants a left winger at Barcelona, not convinced by Abde or Carrasco - report

The coach is thinking about next season

By Josh Suttr
FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - LaLiga Santander Photo by Silvestre Szpylma/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Xavi and Barcelona need reinforcements on the left wing. The right side is locked up with Ousmane Dembele when he’s healthy. However, no one has stepped up and formidably put themselves as the favorite on the left side of the pitch.

Whether it’s Ferran Torres, Raphinha, or Ansu Fati, no one has jumped out at Xavi and the Barcelona faithful as someone who can lead the left side of the pitch in the coming years. That leads us to today’s report.

According to Sport, Barcelona and Xavi are thinking about Ez Abde or Yannick Carrasco for next season but are not completely convinced by either. Barca are worried about Abde’s consistency and aren’t sure Carrasco will be a regular starter either.

The club already has plans to bring in striking and midfield reinforcements, but a left winger is needed too. They have to stretch the field and if Fati, Torres, and Raphina aren’t those players, they need to find someone who can be.

