Ez Abde sent off just two minutes after coming on for Osasuna

Uh oh

By Gill Clark
Valencia CF v CA Osasuna - LaLiga Santander Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Ez Abde has been enjoying a productive loan spell at Osasuna but things turned a little sour on Tuesday when he was sent off after coming on as a substitute.

The Barcelona loanee arrived in the 83rd minute against Cadiz but lasted just two minutes before being shown a red card.

Abde seems to have been handed his marching orders for kicking out at Cadiz’s Iza in an off the ball incident.

See for yourselves:

Abde’s red card is likely to prove costly too. There’s already speculation he could receive a four-match ban which would see him miss the Copa del Rey final.

Osasuna are due to play Real Sociedad and Barcelona in La Liga before facing Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey showpiece on Saturday, May 6.

Abde now faces an anxious wait to see how long he will be banned for and will be crossing his fingers that he’s not hit with a heavy sanction.

