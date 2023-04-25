Ez Abde sent off just two minutes after coming on for Osasuna

Ez Abde has been enjoying a productive loan spell at Osasuna but things turned a little sour on Tuesday when he was sent off after coming on as a substitute.

The Barcelona loanee arrived in the 83rd minute against Cadiz but lasted just two minutes before being shown a red card.

Abde seems to have been handed his marching orders for kicking out at Cadiz’s Iza in an off the ball incident.

See for yourselves:

at first i didn’t either , but he clearly hit the other player’s foot here when he had no ball pic.twitter.com/X9Ulo3tAzU — rita (@28_ERITA) April 25, 2023

Abde’s red card is likely to prove costly too. There’s already speculation he could receive a four-match ban which would see him miss the Copa del Rey final.

Osasuna are due to play Real Sociedad and Barcelona in La Liga before facing Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey showpiece on Saturday, May 6.

Abde now faces an anxious wait to see how long he will be banned for and will be crossing his fingers that he’s not hit with a heavy sanction.