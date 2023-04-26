Gavi enjoys Girona’s win over Real Madrid

Real Madrid slipped up again in La Liga on Tuesday which means Barcelona can move 14 points clear at the top of the table on Wednesday if they beat Rayo Vallecano at Vallecas.

Los Blancos were beaten 4-2 at Girona in a game which saw Taty Castellanos score all four goals for the hosts.

Barcelona midfielder Gavi took to social media straight after the win with a post which suggested he had really enjoyed the match.

Girona enjoyed themselves too, and it seems they really thrive against Madrid.

1 - Girona have the best winning percentage (50% - G6 W3 D1 L2) and the best goals per game ratio (2.16 - 13 goals in 6 games, minimum three matches) against Real Madrid than any other team in LaLiga history. Heroic. pic.twitter.com/XnuWePzxPP — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 25, 2023

The result means Barcelona will take another huge step towards the title if they take all three points in their next league outing.

Carlo Ancelotti said before the game that’s there not really an 11-point gap between Madrid and Barcelona and he could well be proved right if Xavi’s side win on Wednesday.

It’s won’t be 11 at all, it’ll be 14.

Yet Barcelona don’t have the best recent record against Rayo. The Catalans lost 1-0 at Vallecas last season and only drew 0-0 with Rayo on the opening day of the season.

Xavi warned at his pre-match presser that he’s expecting a tough game on a tight pitch, but Girona may just have provided his team with some extra-motivation, if any were needed.