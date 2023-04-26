WELCOME TO THE CAMPO DE FÚTBOL DE VALLECAS!!! The tiny, cozy home of Rayo Vallecano in the city of Madrid is the site of a big La Liga clash between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one looking to increase their lead at the top of the table to 14 points with a win and essentially end the title race. But they have a brutal opponent in Rayo, a talented team that plays very well at home and always brings their A-game against Barça. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 La Liga, Matchday 31

Date/Time: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 10pm CET (Barcelona), 9pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 4pm ET, 1pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Thursday)

Venue: Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas, Madrid, Spain

Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano

VAR: José Luis González González

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), TSN 3 (Canada), Viaplay Sports 1 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Not Available (Spain), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), DAZN (Spain), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!