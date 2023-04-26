PREVIEW | Rayo Vallecano v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona are closing in on the Liga title. Sunday’s 1-0 defeat of Atlético Madrid had already taken them a huge step nearer to claiming the trophy, while Girona's 4-2 defeat of Real Madrid on Tuesday, with Taty Castellanos scoring all four goals for the Catalan side, has virtually ended every realistic chance of the all-whites closing the gap on the runaway leaders.

Xavi names 21 players for the trip to Rayo - FC Barcelona

There is no let up in the fixture list as this Wednesday FC Barcelona take on Rayo Vallecano in the Estadio Vallecas in Madrid, kick off at 10pm CEST. After the win against Atlético Madrid the blaugranes will be looking to keep the wins coming in the title run in, beginning in midweek against Andoni Iraola's team in week 31 of the league campaign.

Xavi warns of 'difficult' test at Rayo Vallecano - FC Barcelona

The Barça coach faces the press ahead of Wednesday's La Liga fixture in the Estadio de Vallecas

Barcelona sounded out a salary cut with Christensen and Kessie - SPORT

Barça's sporting management, together with the financial managers, continue to work intensively on reducing the wage bill, which, as is public knowledge, must be reduced by 200 million to comply with La Liga's Fair Play rules. Although some of the solutions needed to achieve this objective have been planned, most of them have not yet been implemented.

Xavi: "Will Tebas help Messi's Barcelona return? It's not a question for me" - SPORT

Asked if he thought LaLiga president Javier Tebas could now help Barça to facilitate the Argentine's return, he simply said that "it's a question for the president of LaLiga. You've asked the wrong person. There are rules and I don't see any help. There are rules that must be complied with."

Fear at Barca youth level they cannot sign prospects - SPORT

The delicate financial situation that FC Barcelona is going through is not only affecting the men's first team, it is affecting all sections and departments. Among them - and there are no exceptions here - is also the Blaugrana's grassroots football.

Vitor Roque remains the chosen one as Xavi pushes Barça for a new No.9 - SPORT

Xavi Hernández is clear. Barcelona need to strengthen with a new '9' and the name at the top of his list of preferences is that of Vitor Roque, the attacking sensation of South American football at just 18 years of age who plays for Ath. Paranaense.

The big question mark over Alexia Putellas' return to Barça action - SPORT

There has been speculation and reports in various media about the possible return of Alexia Putellas for the second leg of the semi-final against Chelsea. According to SPORT, for now, it is unlikely that the captain will be able to play on Thursday, although it is expected that a decision will be made on Tuesday.

Xavi wants to sign top level left winger for Barcelona next season - SPORT

Barcelona's planning for the next project is practically complete, pending LaLiga's approval to be able to sign players, something that has not yet been completely finalised. The sporting department is optimistic and has already begun to close deals for free agents. A central defender (Inigo Martinez), a midfielder (Illay Gundogan), a striker -(Aubameyang) and the return of Lionel Messi are all on the cards.