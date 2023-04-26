Alexia Putellas passed fit for Barcelona ahead of UWCL clash with Chelsea

Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas has been passed fit and is in the squad to take on Chelsea in the second leg of the Women’s Champions League semi-finals on Thursday.

Alexia has been out of action since suffering a ruptured ACL in July 2022 but is now in contention to make her long-awaited return.

The news is a huge boost for Barcelona ahead of the business end of the season, although manager Jonathan Giraldez has said he will be very careful with his superstar.

“We will not take any risks with Alexia,” he told reporters. “The priority tomorrow is to qualify for the final. As a coach I will not take any risk if she is not 100 per cent.”

Alexia seems to be raring to go after being named in Giraldez’s matchday squad.

100%



Som-hi tots junts a per la final pic.twitter.com/95KMeS2435 — Alexia Putellas (@alexiaputellas) April 26, 2023

The Catalans are aiming to reach a fourth Champions League final in five years and can also be crowned league champions once again this weekend.

Barcelona host Chelsea leading 1-0 from the first leg in London and will take on either Arsenal or Wolfsburg in the final if they make it through.