Juan Foyth unlikely to join Barcelona next summer - report

Juan Foyth is considered to be highly unlikely to join FC Barcelona next summer, according to a new report which says Villarreal CF will ask for an extremely high price for his transfer.

Foyth had been linked with a move to the Camp Nou last summer, but ultimately it never materialized, partially because he got injured when the transfer window was closing.

The Argentine plays as a centerback or right-back, but Xavi was really interested in him as a fullback. At the moment, Barça has no recognized starting right-back, with Jules Koundé filling in there most of the time despite preferring to play in the center.

However, the team did not sign him both due to the injury and because his transfer would have been expensive. Instead, Héctor Bellerín was signed on a free. The former Real Betis and Arsenal FC defender never made an impression and it’s expected he will leave in the next transfer window.

Once again it seems the price will be too high, and Barcelona will be looking at other options in the market.