Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus, Milan and Inter interested in Franck Kessie - report

Juventus is the latest team to join the race to sign Franck Kessie from FC Barcelona, according to the latest rumors.

Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan, and Inter Milan are all said to be interested as well.

It’s understood Juventus will let Leandro Paredes go and could see Kessie as an alternative.

There have been talks of a possible swap deal for the midfielder. One possible name is Marcelo Brozović from Inter Milan. It remains to be seen what kind of offers the other clubs would be willing to put up.

However, Barcelona would rather get cash for the player unless there is a player that really interests Xavi coming the other way in a player exchange..