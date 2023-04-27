Atlético Madrid already negotiating for Barcelona target Arnau Martínez - report

Atlético Madrid are already speaking with Girona over the transfer of Arnau Martínez, who has been linked with FC Barcelona, according to today’s news.

However, there is still no agreement between the two parties.

A former Barcelona youth player, Martínez has been one of the revelations of this season in La Liga playing at right-back. That’s a position that’s a problem for Barcelona, as they don’t have a recognized top right-back and Juan Foyth recently was seemingly ruled out as a transfer target.

Atlético have made a strong push for the 19-year-old, and it’s said that they are optimistic that they will find a mutually agreeable price. His release clause is set at 20 million euro, but the colchoneros are hoping to agree a deal that’s a bit lower than that.