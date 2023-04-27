Barcelona will sign players with a special release clause - report

FC Barcelona is said to be inserting a special clause to allow any player who is not registered next season the chance to leave on loan.

The clause warns players who sign for the Catalans that there is a chance that they may not be registered due to issues with La Liga’s salary cap system, according to a report.

The players thus acknowledge that this is a risk that might happen, but they are given an escape if that is to be the case.

The release clause says that if Barcelona do not register the player, or cannot guarantee that the player will be registered, the player may leave on loan to the club of their choice.

Any salary previously agreed would still be respected, meaning Barcelona would have to pay wages if no club was willing to take the player on loan under the wages the player had agreed to.

In the past, Barcelona has had issues with registering players according to La Liga’s strict Financial Fair Play policy. However, in the end, all cases were resolved and no player under contract with the club failed to be registered according to the FFP provisions.