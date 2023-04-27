Rayo Vallecano 2-1 FC Barcelona: Hiccup at Vallecas - FC Barcelona

Lewandowski's late goal isn't enough to start a comeback against a side that has now thwarted the Catalans on four consecutive occasions, but the 11-point lead in La Liga holds

City of Barcelona derby on Sunday 14 May at 9pm CEST - FC Barcelona

The Spanish Football League (LFP) has announced the kick off times for the city of Barcelona derby between FC Barcelona and Espanyol. The game will be played at the RCDE Stadium on Sunday 14 May at 9pm CEST with a possible league title at stake for the blaugranes depending on previous results.

Alexia Putellas is back! Barça name midfielder in squad to face Chelsea - SPORT

She has not played at all this season after tearing ACL before last summer's Euros

AZ hitman Mexx Meerdink wants to play for Barcelona - SPORT

Mexx Meerdink, AZ Alkmaar's top scorer who has just won the Youth League, dreams of playing for Barça one day. This is what he confirmed on the Dutch television programme 'Khalid&Sophie', where he was very clear in his answer: "The club I would like to play for? Barcelona".

Juventus join list of clubs interested in Barcelona midfielder Kessié - SPORT

Juventus are interested in signing Franck Kessié from Barcelona for next season and have already enquired about him, according to various Italian media reports.

The secret clause Barcelona are proposing to possible new signings - SPORT

Barça are struggling to have a bug enough spending cap this summer to be able to register all the players who have already renewed their contracts and the signings that need to come in.

Barça's Bronze out of Chelsea second leg; set for "few weeks" sidelined - SPORT

Lucy Bronze was at full strength in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Chelsea (0-1) but in the 67th minute of the match she had to be substituted due to an injury.

Uruguay midfielder Fabricio Díaz waiting for Barcelona... but not forever - SPORT

Another of the operations in South America that Barcelona have on 'stand by' and cannot execute because they are pending the Financial Fair Play limit that La Liga will grant it is that of Fabricio Díaz.

Barça keeping close eye on emerging crop of Brazilian centre forwards - SPORT

Brazil has regained continental hegemony at grassroots level by winning the South American Under-20 Championship and, this past Sunday, the Under-17 Championship. A deserved double, achieved in a matter of two months, with the same common thread: a scoring capacity personified in two No.9s of an impressive projection, Vitor Roque (18 years old) and Kaua Elias (17 years old), stars in both competitions.