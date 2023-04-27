Xavi really annoyed by Barcelona’s Rayo Vallecano defeat

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez admitted he was really annoyed at seeing his team lose 2-1 to Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Wednesday.

The Catalans had the chance to move 14 points clear with a win at Vallecas but instead suffered just a third league defeat of the campaign.

Here’s what Xavi made of it all afterwards.

“We didn’t play well, we were never comfortable in the game. The chances we did have, we did not take and then the second goal really penalised us,” he said. “We tried until the end, but Rayo are worthy winners. They press really well and we were never comfortable. The result really annoys us but it’s another game week down.”

Barca still boast a very healthy lead in La Liga but Xavi has warned his players that the title is not won just yet.

“The message is simple: there is still a long way to go. Nothing is done yet. LaLiga is not won, I have said it many times. It will take a lot to win it,” he added. “Every game away from home is a battle. Madrid are losing games, Atletico are having to scrap to win, we have lost... but we are annoyed because this was a really good opportunity to extend the gap.”

Barcelona will now aim to get back on track on Saturday against Real Betis at the Camp Nou.