Barcelona see off Chelsea to secure spot in Women’s Champions League final

Barcelona Femeni have secured their place in the Champions League final after seeing off Chelsea in the last four.

The Catalans ran out 2-1 winners on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in front of 72, 262 supporters at the Camp Nou on Thursday evening.

After a goalless first half, it was Caroline Graham Hansen who thought she’d put the game out of Chelsea’s reach just after the hour.

Mariona Caldentey sent Aitana Bonmati away on the break. Bonmati slipped a great ball through to Hansen who beat Ann-Katrin Berger in the Chelsea goal.

It looked as if that would be that but Chelsea responded immediately on the break. Sam Kerr latched onto a ball from Melanie Leupolz but was denied by Sandra Panos.

However, the ball broke for Guro Reiten to fire an equalizer into the net for the visitors and offer the Blues a lifeline.

The goal set up a pretty nervy finish but Chelsea couldn’t find another goal to send the tie into extra-time and it’s Barca who are through to a third straight final.

Barcelona go on to face either Arsenal or Wolfsburg in the final. The second semi-final takes place on Monday with the tie level at 2-2 after the first leg in Germany.