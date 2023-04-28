AZ starlet Mex Meerdink keen to play for Barcelona

AZ Alkmaar’s top scorer this year made it clear where he would like to play in the future. The 19-year-old Mexx Meerdink said in an interview this week that Barcelona would be the club that he wants to play for in the future.

“The club I would like to play for? Barcelona”. Meerdink | Source

The Dutchman has performed incredibly well for the club and netted nine goals in six games of European youth competition for AZ Alkmaar. The future for him is bright, and if he continues to develop, it seems like Barcelona would be his target.

When someone scores an excess of goals in Europe and lists Barca as a dream club, they’re going to take notice. Now it’s just time to see him develop further and Barca may make a move.