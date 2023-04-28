 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

AZ starlet Mex Meerdink keen to play for Barcelona

The youngster is a big fan

By Josh Suttr
/ new
AZ Alkmaar v RSC Anderlecht: Quarterfinal Second Leg - UEFA Europa Conference League Photo by Patrick Goosen/BSR Agency/Getty Images

AZ Alkmaar’s top scorer this year made it clear where he would like to play in the future. The 19-year-old Mexx Meerdink said in an interview this week that Barcelona would be the club that he wants to play for in the future.

“The club I would like to play for? Barcelona”.

Meerdink | Source

The Dutchman has performed incredibly well for the club and netted nine goals in six games of European youth competition for AZ Alkmaar. The future for him is bright, and if he continues to develop, it seems like Barcelona would be his target.

When someone scores an excess of goals in Europe and lists Barca as a dream club, they’re going to take notice. Now it’s just time to see him develop further and Barca may make a move.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes