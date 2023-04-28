Messi returning to Barcelona is ‘very complicated’ - Javier Tebas

La Liga president Javier Tebas has been talking about Barcelona once again and the potential return of Lionel Messi.

Tebas has previously said he’d be happy to see Messi back in La Liga next season after his contract with PSG expires and hopes a deal can be done.

However, La Liga’s chief now says it will be very complicated for Barcelona to incoporate Messi due to their financial issues.

“If you ask me the question today, Messi’s return to Barça is very complicated,” he said. “We have to see how that will evolve but several conditions would have to be met, Barça players would have to leave, there would have to be a reduction in wages. And then you have to know what salary Messi would have at Barça. “Barça is not like PSG, which has a gas and money tap which allows it to have a large payroll. As we speak, it’s complicated for Messi to return to Barça.” Source | RMC

Barcelona are thought to have met with La Liga officials this week to discuss the possibility of trying to bring Messi back to the club.

The rumor mill is already getting pretty excited about the prospect of the GOAT heading home, but there’s certainly no guarantee it will actually happen.