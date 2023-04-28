FC Barcelona 1-1 Chelsea: Eindhoven, here we come! - FC Barcelona

It was quite some battle, but Barça have done it and they'll be appearing in yet another UEFA Women's Champions League Final, this time in Eindhoven. Thursday's game in front of a fabulous atmosphere at Spotify Camp Nou ended 1-1, but the 1-0 win in the first leg at Stamford Bridge means the Catalans advance 2-1 on aggregate.

Legendary: Fourth UWCL Final in five years! - FC Barcelona

After drawing 1-1 with Chelsea in front of an amazing atmosphere at Spotify Camp Nou, and thus winning the tie 2-1 on aggregate, the Barça women's football team are through to the Champions League Final on June 3 in Eindhoven. This is the fourth time in five years and the third in a row that the Catalans have made it through to the final, taking what was already a legendary team to the next level.

Christensen back with the squad - FC Barcelona

The morning after the defeat at Rayo, the FC Barcelona squad was back on the training ground this Thursday morning as thoughts switch to the next game, the 9pm CEST kick-off against Betis at Spotify Camp Nou.

When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Real Betis - FC Barcelona

Just three days what was hopefully just a momentary setback at Rayo Vallecano, FC Barcelona entertain Real Betis in an evening kick-off local time at 9pm. This guide shows what time that will be in selected countries and regions around the world so you can be sure you can catch the action.

Debate at Barca over the signing of a right back - SPORT

Barça are continuing to plan for next season and the club is already debating the need to bring in a top-class right-back. Xavi Hernández knows that he will not be able to fulfil all his wishes and prioritised the arrival of a defensive midfielder in addition to Gundogan, but in the sporting department it is clear that a top-level specialist in that position must be brought in. There are advanced options and now everything indicates that it will become a priority.

Barca and La Liga meet to discuss the potential return of Leo Messi - SPORT

Barça are still working to fit all the pieces together so that Messi can return to the club in June. According to 'El Chiringuito de Jugones', there was a meeting between members of La Liga and Barça to study the feasibility of his return.

Xavi's Barca wave goodbye to 100 point record - SPORT

Xavi Hernández will not match Tito Vilanova's record with a three-figure league points tally. After yesterday's defeat at Vallecas, FC Barcelona can reach, at most, 97 points, which would be a fantastic number, of course. But the truth is that the last few weeks of Xavi's team's performances have ruined a possibility that was wide open and very feasible just a month ago.