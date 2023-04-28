Barcelona won’t sell Christensen, willing to listen to offers for Kessie - report

Barcelona did plenty of business last summer. They had a flurry of levers pulled left, right and center and moved for multiple attackers and defenders in 2022. Two of these players were Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen.

The Dane has enjoyed a great first season at Barca and the club reportedly are not willing to sell, despite rumors they could look to cash in on the center-back to ease financial situation.

It’s a different situation regarding Kessie though, with Barca willing to listen to offers for the Ivorian. He hasn’t been straight-up poor, he just hasn’t cracked the starting rotation over the likes of Pedri, De Jong, and Gavi. Although, who really could?

Given how that’s worked out for Kessie, Barca will look to cash in on him this summer. Personally, I would bet that attitude changes if İlkay Gündoğan doesn’t end up joining the club.

It seems like it comes down to Gündoğan being just a better midfielder than Kessie, and Kessie is excellent on his own merit. Barca will likely be able to fetch a decent sum for him.