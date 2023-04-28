Dembele and Christensen passed fit for Barcelona ahead of Real Betis clash

Barcelona have confirmed that both Ousmane Dembele and Andreas Christensen are fit and in the squad for tomorrow’s game with Real Betis in La Liga.

Dembele is back after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a thigh injury. The Frenchman hasn’t played since January but will be hoping for minutes against Betis.

The forward’s return will be a big boost for the team. Barca’s attack has struggled somewhat without Dembele with Robert Lewandowski in particular missing the attacker.

Christensen is also fit again after sustaining an injury while on international duty with Denmark last month. The defender has been impressive in his first season at the club and his return is another boost for Barca.

The Catalans head into Saturday’s match after suffering their third league defeat of the season last time out against Rayo Vallecano. Xavi’s side remain 11 points clear at the top but will be keen to get back to winning ways.

Betis head into the weekend in sixth place in the table but with just one win in their last five La Liga matches. Barca won 2-1 earlier in the season when the two teams met at the Benito Villamarin Stadium in La Liga.