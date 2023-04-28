Aleix Garrido signs new contract at Barcelona until 2025

Barcelona have confirmed that youngster Aleix Garrido has signed a new contract at the club that runs until 2025.

Garrido’s deal also includes a termination clause set at 400 million euros.

The teenager will be part of Barca Atletic next season but will be hoping for first-team minutes after making his debut this season.

Garrido featured against Elche earlier this month, coming on as a late substitute, and admitted after the game it was a dream to play for the first team.

Xavi spoke about Garrido at his pre-match press conference ahead of Betis and says he’s already told the youngster he has a big future ahead of him.

“I think he has a lot of talent. When he was in the squad a few weeks ago I told him he can have a fantastic future at the club,” he told reporters.

Garrido has been at Barca since the age of 12 and has played alongside Gavi in Barca’s youth teams. The midfielder will be hoping he can follow in Gavi’s footsteps and go on to become a regular at the Camp Nou.