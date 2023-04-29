The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana welcome Real Betis to the Spotify Camp Nou for a big La Liga game, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 22 players for Saturday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 8. Pedri, 19. Franck Kessie, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 30. Gavi, 32. Pablo Torre

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 22. Raphinha, 41. Lamine Yamal

After more than two months of crucial absences due to injuries, Xavi can finally count on his best players as two major starters are finally back: Ousmane Dembélé is fully cleared to return from a near three-month absence with a thigh injury, while Andreas Christensen is also back after a month out with a calf issue. Barça’s best 11 players are once again available, and the only absence due to injury is Sergi Roberto (hamstring). 15-year-old Lamine Yamal gets a third straight call-up, and it’s only a matter of time before the La Masia gem makes his debut.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Pedri, Busquets, De Jong; Dembélé, Lewandowski, Gavi

The match kicks off at 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Sunday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!