WELCOME TO THE SPOTIFY CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth opens its doors for a massive La Liga match between visitors Real Betis and Barcelona, who come into this one looking for a bounce-back win after the midweek disappointment against Rayo Vallecano. Barça will also look to protect their double-digit lead the the top of the table and continue their march to the title, but Betis have proved to be a brutal opponent in recent seasons and always bring their A-game when meeting Barça. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 La Liga, Matchday 32

Date/Time: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Sunday)

Venue: Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Carlos Del Cerro Grande

VAR: Santiago Jaime Latre

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), Viaplay Sports 1 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), Not Available (Canada), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!