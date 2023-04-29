PREVIEW | FC Barcelona v Real Betis - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona suffered just their third defeat of the Liga season at Rayo Vallecano midweek. But despite that setback, their position is actually stronger than ever. Because Real Madrid had also lost, in their case to Girona the day before, the difference between the top two is still 11 points, but with one game fewer left to play.

Dembélé and Christensen in the squad for FC Barcelona v Real Betis - FC Barcelona

Following the setback of 2-1 defeat at Rayo Vallecano, Barça get straight back down to action this Saturday at 9pm CEST with a game against Real Betis at Spotify Camp Nou.

Xavi: 'We have another chance to move closer to the league title' - FC Barcelona

The Barça coach looks ahead to the visit of Betis and the need to learn from the recent defeat at Rayo and start afresh in front of the blaugrana fans

The lie about Pablo Torre that Barça coach Xavi has knocked back - SPORT

Xavi Hernández has come out to clear up false rumours about Pablo Torre's situation at Barcelona. The young player is not getting too many minutes this season and some have seized on a rumour that points to the player's bad habits to justify his disappearance from the line-ups.

Barcelona midfielder Aleix Garrido signs new contract until 2025 - SPORT

Barcelona have secured the continuity of one of their most prized youth players. After making his debut with the first team while still a youth player, Aleix Garrido has signed a new contract until 2025. The midfielder will become a Barça Atlètic player next season and will have a release clause of €400 million.

Barça boss Xavi still not giving clues about possible Messi signing - SPORT

Xavi Hernández is still not giving too many clues about the possible return of Leo Messi to Barcelona next season. In the press conference prior to Saturday's match against Real Betis, the Barça coach insisted that the only important thing right now is to win LaLiga -- there will be time to talk about transfers.

Inter could opt for Fulham's Adarabioyo over Barça's Umtiti - SPORT

A few weeks ago, there was talk in Italy about the possibility of Inter Milan being interested in Samuel Umtiti to reinforce their defence and make up for the likely loss of Milan Skriniar. According to 'La Gazzetta dello Sport', the Nerazzurri would be willing to take on his salary, lowered after his latest renewal with Barcelona, provided he gets released for free.

Huge surprise among Barça TV staff as Catalan club axe channel - SPORT

FC Barcelona announced Thursday that they are closing Barça TV, whose contract expires on 30 June and whose future, as of today, is up in the air because nobody knows exactly what will happen to the 120 workers who form part of this television station.

Christensen not for sale but Barça will listen to offers for Kessie - SPORT

Xavi has been very clear. The coach wants to keep Christensen, despite the fact that Barça have already signed another centre-back for next season, Iñigo Martínez. However, there is a green light for the departure of Kessie, a player who has a good reputation in Italy and who may also receive proposals from the Premier League.

Javier Tebas: It's complicated for Barca to sign Leo Messi - SPORT

Javier Tebas, president of La Liga, insisted that it is difficult for FC Barcelona to sign Leo Messi for next season. Speaking on RMC's 'After Foot' programme, the head of the employers' association said that "as of today, I see it as complicated.