Barcelona ‘optimistic’ about new contract for Lamine Yamal - report

Barcelona are reportedly optimistic they will agree a new deal with starlet Lamine Yamal despite speculation to the contrary.

There have been rumors recently that Yamal’s future is getting complicated, not least because his family are Real Madrid fans. Yamal has also recently changed agent from Ivan de la Pena to Jorge Mendes.

Fabrizio Romano has the latest update on Yamal and says Barcelona are hoping they will be able to secure an agreement with the youngster soon.

Barcelona are optimistic to get new deal agreed soon for Lamine Yamal, La Masia gem born in 2007 who has been already called up by Xavi for the first team. #FCB



Discussions are progressing with his new agent Jorge Mendes. pic.twitter.com/36yuY6yuIP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 29, 2023

Yamal is widely regarded as the brightest young star in Barca’s academy and the club are hoping to sign him to professional terms this summer when he turns 16.

Xavi has called up Yamal to first-team training on several occasions this season and has also included him in his last couple of matchday squads.

The Barcelona manager has denied he’s called up Yamal in a bid to convince him to stay at the club, insisting he deserved his place after impressing in training.