Messi would be welcomed back to La Liga ‘with open arms’ - Rubiales

Luis Rubiales, the president of the RFEF, has made it clear that he would love to have Lionel Messi back in La Liga next season.

Messi’s future remains the subject of intense speculation, with La Liga president Javier Tebas saying he sees a possible move back to Barca as “very complicated.”

Rubiales didn’t want to get into discussing the feasibility of Barca signing Messi but did make it clear he wants to see the World Cup winner back in La Liga.

“If he returns to LaLiga he will be received with open arms,” he said. “I was lucky to play against Leo Messi, but I don’t know if it’s good luck or bad luck because I had to mark him and he is a unique, spectacular, fantastic player, but I won’t get involved in his possible return either. “In the end, all Spaniards and also Spanish football fans from outside the country want the best players to be in our league. Whatever happens, Leo Messi is unique in world football and I will always wish him the best.”

Barcelona reportedly with with La Liga this week to discuss a number of topics, including Messi and what it will take for the club to be able to make room financially for the GOAT.